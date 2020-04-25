|
|
|
SWIRES
Dayne
Suddenly on April 23rd, surrounded
by his family, aged 82 years, Dayne,
much loved husband of Heather,
father of Deborah and Nelly, father in law
of Chris and Nigel and beloved grandad
of Ewan and Hannah, Finlay,
Beth, Oliver, and Matthew.
Private family Cremation.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully received for
Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue, and can
be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes Funeral Directors
Tel 01423 712062
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 25, 2020