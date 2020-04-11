|
WYATT
DENNIS
Anne and family would like to
thank everyone for their kind
words, thoughts and memories
of Dennis, they have been of great
comfort to us. We are planning to
have a celebration of Dennis' life
at a later date and hope you will
be able to join us.
We would also like to thank everyone who was involved in taking such great care of Dennis over the past months both at Harrogate District Hospital
and Vida Grange and send our very
best wishes to them all during these unprecedented times.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 11, 2020