Stephenson Denys
Of Danby Grange, Danby Wiske,
died peacefully at home on
November 13th, aged 85 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Elizabeth (Betty), much loved father of Grant and Warwick, loving grandfather to Oliver and Sophie and held in great affection by Grant's partner Kirsty.
Due to the current circumstances a private family Funeral Service will take place at Danby Wiske Parish Church followed by interment in the churchyard. Donations if desired may be given for Danby Wiske Parish Church in cheque form only please c/o John Blenkiron & Sons, Funeral Directors, 21 Queens Road, Richmond. DL10 4AJ.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 20, 2020