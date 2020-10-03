|
|
|
Haller Derek William Aged 82 years, a True Yorkshire Man,
Derek passed away peacefully in the loving care of The Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice.
Loving husband of Violet (Vie),
a devoted father, grandad,
great-grandad and father-in-law.
Derek was an Honorary citizen
of Otley and one of the founding
members of Otley Folk Festival.
He will be greatly missed by
all his many family and friends.
'Sit Tidy Grandad'
Due to current restrictions
there will be a private service
at Brocklands Woodland Burial site.
Donations in memory of Derek would be welcome, paid directly to Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice. at www.sueryder.org
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 3, 2020