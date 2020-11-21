|
|
|
SCOTT Diana Elizabeth
(née Clark)
on 5th November 2020,
peacefully after a sudden illness,
aged 76, of Harrogate.
Dearly loved wife of the late
His Honour Roger Martin,
mother of Martin, Andrew and Katie,
granny of Oliver, Philip,
Georgie and Milo.
Due to current restrictions
attendance by invitation only.
Donations, if desired, for
Yorkshire Air Ambulance
(Registered Charity no 1084305)
enquiries to
H C Townsend & Son
Funeral Directors
Tel: 01423 871110
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 21, 2020