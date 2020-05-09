|
|
|
FIELDHOUSE
Donald Padgett
Aged 89, very sadly passed away peacefully on April 29th, 2020 due to Covid 19.
A much loved Husband of the
late Jean, treasured and proud Dad to
Karen and David, beloved Father-in-Law
to Susie and Pino, adored Grandad to
Laura, Luca, Emily, Giorgia and Evie,
honoured Great Grandad to Max and Reggie, a much loved Cousin, Uncle,
a trusted friend and highly
respected colleague to many.
Don was a retired Chief Superintendent, having served in both Leeds City and
West Yorkshire Police Forces,
of which he and his family
were extremely proud.
Don will be sorely missed but
his love, dedication and protection
will remain in our hearts forever.
Due to the current restrictions,
Donald was received by members
of his immediate family at
Lawns Wood Crematorium
on Friday May 8th at 2.20pm.
A Memorial and celebration of
Don's life will be arranged at a later date.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the management and staff
of Connaught Court, Masonic Home, York
for their dedication, care and support.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 9, 2020