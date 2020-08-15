|
|
|
FROST DONALD It is with great sadness his family announce the sudden passing of Don on 31st July 2020 shortly before his 89th birthday.
A very special, much loved & respected brother, uncle, great uncle, friend and a dedicated farmer.
There will be a private funeral at the farm
& burial will be at St Edmund's Church, Seaton Ross.
A celebration of his life will take place
when restrictions are lifted.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son, 25 George Street, Pocklington. Tel: 01759 303129
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 15, 2020