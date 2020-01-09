Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Walton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Walton

Notice Condolences

Donald Walton Notice
WALTON Donald
"Don" Formerly of Collingham.
Passed away peacefully on
5th January 2020, aged 85 years. Much loved husband of the late Jean, loving dad of Giles and Liz and grandad of
Josh, Alyssa and Zach.
The funeral service will take place at St. James' Church, Wetherby on Wednesday 22nd January at 11:15am, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu for
The Alzheimer's Society
can be given at the service.
Enquiries to G.E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby. Tel. 01937 588888.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -