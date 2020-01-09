|
WALTON Donald
"Don" Formerly of Collingham.
Passed away peacefully on
5th January 2020, aged 85 years. Much loved husband of the late Jean, loving dad of Giles and Liz and grandad of
Josh, Alyssa and Zach.
The funeral service will take place at St. James' Church, Wetherby on Wednesday 22nd January at 11:15am, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu for
The Alzheimer's Society
can be given at the service.
Enquiries to G.E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby. Tel. 01937 588888.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 9, 2020