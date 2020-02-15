|
Dawson
Doreen
(Doya)
7th February 2020,
peacefully at her home in Burnt Yates.
Doreen aged 83 years,
beloved wife of Leo, much loved mum of Kathryn and Keven, loved mother-in-law to Sheila, devoted Grandmother and Great Grandmother and twin sister to Pam.
Will be sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Hampsthwaite Methodist Church
on Tuesday 25th February 2020, at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Doreen will be received for St. Michael's Hospice and
Yorkshire Cancer Research.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks for all the care and support received from all medical teams.
Enquiries to W. Bowers, Services to the Bereaved (01423) 770-258.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 15, 2020