Prideaux Doreen
RIP Sister Prideaux
Died, aged 90, at home and
peacefully in her sleep after
a fulfilling and active life.
Following her wishes, she was privately laid to rest at Lawnswood Cemetery yesterday (Friday 13th November).
If you wish to commemorate Doreen's life as a nurse and then latterly as a community champion, please donate
to 'Seacroft Friends and Neighbours', Kentmere Community Centre, Kentmere Ave Leeds LS14 1BW
She is much loved and will
be sorely missed.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 14, 2020