|
|
|
Williamson
Doreen Blanchard
(née Hubbard)
Passed away peacefully at
Scarborough Hospital on
24th February 2020, aged 92 years.
Wife of the late Thomas
Alexander Williamson.
Funeral service to be held at the
East Riding Crematorium, Octon YO25 3BL
on Tuesday 10th March 2020 at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations
can be made to the Alzheimer's Society
on the day of the service.
Please wear what's comfortable.
Enquiries to Henry Naylor,
Easterfield House, New Road, YO25 5DL
Tel: 01377 252222
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 29, 2020