Kinghorn Dorinda Shaw On October 1st, peacefully passed away in Oxfordshire, aged 84 years, formerly of Guiseley and Oxenhope.
Much loved wife of Alec, mum of Caroline, Rosie and James, grandmother of Chris, Laura, Samuel, Emilia and Josie and
sister of Tony and Norma.
Due to current restrictions a private service will take place at St Mary's, Oxenhope
on Friday, October 16th.
Donations would be welcomed in memory of Dorinda to www.alzheimers.org.uk.
Any enquiries to Richard G Wine Funeral Director 01535 648967.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 10, 2020