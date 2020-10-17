Home

NICHOLLS Doris Passed away peacefully on 9th October in hospital after a short illness bravely borne and of Fishlake, aged 83 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Brian,
loving mum to Beverley, Andrew and Duncan also a dear Granny,
Great Granny and a friend to many
who will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Committal
at Rose Hill Crematorium on Thursday
22nd October at 2-40pm.
Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations in lieu for Fishlake Monday Club, a plate provided at Rose Hill.
Enq to
B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake.
Tel 01302 841296
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 17, 2020
