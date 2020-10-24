|
|
|
BRAMLEY Dorothy 24.09.30 - 11.10.20
Passed away peacefully
in hospital of Sherburn-in-Elmet
(formerly of Betteras Hill, Hillam)
aged 90 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Bill, loving Mum and Grandmother of Kevin and David, Harry and Tom and Mother-in-law of Sue.
Private funeral service at Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday 29th October
at 10.00 am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired to
The Macular Society or Dementia UK.
All enquiries to
Thorntons Funeral Directors, 12 Moor Lane, Sherburn-in-Elmet, Leeds LS25 6DN
Tel 01977 683063.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 24, 2020