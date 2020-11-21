|
|
|
HOBBS Dorothy Hilda
28 September 1925
13 November 2020.
Dorothy Hilda, aged 95,
much loved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister
and aunt, passed away at
Beanlands Nursing Home, Glusburn.
A heartfelt thank-you from the family to her many friends for their cherished companionship, to everyone at
Valley Lodge, Greendown Close, where she lived, to her church community at St John's Ben Rhydding, and to
Airedale Hospital and Beanlands Nursing Home where she received wonderful care.
Due to Covid, a small private family funeral service will take place.
No flowers, please.
Donations may be made to the RNLI.
Enquiries to
Joseph Geldart & Sons,
11 Hopewell Terrace, Horsforth,
Leeds, LS18 4NE.
Tel: 0113 258 2134
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 21, 2020