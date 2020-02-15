|
|
|
INCE
Dorothy
(née Marsden)
Passed away peacefully on
1st February, aged 92 years.
Beloved Wife of Raymond, loving
Mother of Paul, Carol and the late Susan, Mother-in-law to Angela and Jeremy,
dear Grandma of Jennifer, Rosie, Paul,
Joanne and Richard and sister of
David and the late Kenneth.
Funeral to be held at
Lawnswood Crematorium on
Thursday 20th February at 2:20pm
All welcome, family flowers only -
donations in lieu to St Columba's Hospice Edinburgh and Cross Gates Good
Neighbours Scheme.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
Moortown, Tel 0113 268 9765
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 15, 2020