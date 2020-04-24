|
|
|
JACKSON
Dorothy
(nee Webb)
Suddenly at home on April 20th,
aged 99 years.
Loving wife to the late Norris,
mother of Lesley, mother in law of Barnett, nana of Simon, Stephen and Paul,
great nana to Chloe, Ryan,
James, Layla and Alex.
Private cremation to take place on
Thursday, May 7th.
Family flowers only please,
donations can be made in Dorothy's memory to Yorkshire Air Ambulance
and Jack Berry House.
All enquiries to
JG Fielder & Son Funeral Directors
on 01904 654460
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 24, 2020