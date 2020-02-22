|
|
|
SYKES
Edna
Formerly of North Milford Grange, Tadcaster passed away peacefully
on 9th February 2020 aged 93 years.
Much loved wife of the late John Neville Sykes, loving mother of James, Tony, Geoff and Andrew and a treasured grandma and great-grandma.
The funeral service will take place at
St John The Baptist Church, Kirkby Wharfe on Thursday 27th February at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu will be shared between St John The Baptist Church and The British Deaf Association,
a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquires please to F E Jackson,
Funeral Directors, Tadcaster,
01937 832163.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 22, 2020