SYKES
Edna
The family of Edna would like to thank all relatives and friends for their cards and messages of sympathy received and to all those who attended the service and
generous donations received.
Grateful thanks also to Grosvenor House Care Home, Harrogate for their devoted care, Revd. Simon Biddlestone for his kind and comforting service, Dintingdales at Scarthingwell for their excellent catering services and Nick Barker and staff at
F E Jackson, Funeral Directors for their help, support and kindness.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 7, 2020