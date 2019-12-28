|
|
|
BATLEY
Edward
Passed away peacefully at home
on Saturday 21st December, aged 90 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Mollie,
loving companion to Jean, beloved
father of Anne and Mark
and devoted Papa to his grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed.
Celebration of his life at
St Luke's Church, East Morton
on Tuesday 7th January at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to the Downs Syndrome Society
at the service or
downs-syndrome.org.uk/support-us/donate.
Any enquiries to Albert Pratt,
Funeral Director 01535 272109
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 28, 2019