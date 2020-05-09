Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Goldthorpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Goldthorpe

Notice Condolences

Edward Goldthorpe Notice
GOLDTHORPE
Edward
Peacefully on 25th April at
Belmont House Care Home,
Edward aged 81 years of Crane Moor.
Beloved husband of Sylvia, much loved Dad to Mark & James, father in law to Michelle, loving grandad to Danielle & Nicole and loving brother of Valerie. A much loved uncle, great uncle & cousin and
a great friend to many.
Private cremation at Grenoside Crematorium on Wednesday 13th May.
Memorial service to take place later so all extended family and friends can attend at
St Leonard's Church, Wortley.
All enquiries to Dyson Funeral Service, Penistone, 01226 762481
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -