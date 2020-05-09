|
|
|
GOLDTHORPE
Edward
Peacefully on 25th April at
Belmont House Care Home,
Edward aged 81 years of Crane Moor.
Beloved husband of Sylvia, much loved Dad to Mark & James, father in law to Michelle, loving grandad to Danielle & Nicole and loving brother of Valerie. A much loved uncle, great uncle & cousin and
a great friend to many.
Private cremation at Grenoside Crematorium on Wednesday 13th May.
Memorial service to take place later so all extended family and friends can attend at
St Leonard's Church, Wortley.
All enquiries to Dyson Funeral Service, Penistone, 01226 762481
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 9, 2020