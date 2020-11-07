|
PALMER Edward
(Ted)
Peacefully in hospital on
27th October, aged 88 years.
Much loved husband of the
late Joan and beloved and
treasured dad of Gillian.
Ted retired from The Yorkshire Bank
after 44 years loyal service and
then enjoyed a long and fulfilling
retirement, spending many happy
years with Joan in York. In later life, Ted spent many contented years
being cared for at home, full time
by Gillian, a role she took on with
love and much devotion.
Family flowers only please but,
if wished, donations made payable to
The British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
Wood Funeral Service,
848 Ecclesall Road,
S11 8TP or made online at
www.WoodFuneral.co.uk
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 7, 2020