|
|
|
STEEL Edward Eugene On 28th July 2020 peacefully at
Calderdale Royal Hospital after a short
illness bravely borne, Eddie, aged 84 years
of Almondbury, formerly of Morley.
Much loved Husband of Kath, devoted Dad of Susan and Christine, dear Father-In-Law of Roger and David also a cherished Grandad of Adam, Andrew and Timothy, Great-Grandad of Morgan, William, Scarlett, Lottie, Olivia and good friend to many.
Donations may be made online if so
desired to Kirkwood Hospice www.kirkwoodhospice.co.uk
Due to the current situation
a private service will be held.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeral Care,
Mackness Funeral Home, Moldgreen.
Tel: 01484 542255
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 8, 2020