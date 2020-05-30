BLAGBORO
(née Slade)
Eileen
Born 8.3.1941 in Bradford Died 26.5.2020.
Retired Primary School Teacher,
Local Government worker and
semi-professional Artist.
Loving wife of Robert (Bob) Blagboro
(dec'd 2013).
Parted in life, reunited in death.
Ashes to be scattered together in Whitby.
Donations in lieu of flowers
in Eileen's memory to
The York Minster Fund,
Church House, 10 - 14 Ogleforth,
York, YO1 7JN.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 30, 2020.