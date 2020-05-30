Or Copy this URL to Share

BLAGBORO

(née Slade)

Eileen

Born 8.3.1941 in Bradford Died 26.5.2020.

Retired Primary School Teacher,

Local Government worker and

semi-professional Artist.

Loving wife of Robert (Bob) Blagboro

(dec'd 2013).

Parted in life, reunited in death.

Ashes to be scattered together in Whitby.

Donations in lieu of flowers

in Eileen's memory to

The York Minster Fund,

Church House, 10 - 14 Ogleforth,

York, YO1 7JN.



