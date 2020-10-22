Home

HARRISON Eileen
(nee Barker) Formerly of
Haggs Road Farm, Follifoot.
On 18th October peacefully
in Granby Court Nursing Home,
aged 91 years.

Loving wife of the late Harold, much loved mum of Malcolm and Peter, a dear mother-in-law to Pauline, Pam and the late Rowena, a very dear sister and friend.

A private service due to
current circumstances.
Donations if desired in memory of Eileen for Follifoot Church.
Enquiries to H C Townsend & Son Tel: 01423 871110
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 22, 2020
