JARRATT Eileen
Formerly of Wilsthorpe, Bridlington and latterly York.
Passed peacefully at Briar Dene Care Home, Scarborough, aged 89 years. Dearly loved by her nephews and
nieces and all who knew her.
Service at East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Monday 9th November at 10.30 am; by private invitation only (due to Covid restrictions).
Family flowers only.
Donations to NSPCC if desired,
send c/o F. A. Stockill and Son,
Funeral Directors, Snainton,
YO13 9AP.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 31, 2020