Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Linley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Linley

Notice Condolences

Eileen Linley Notice
LINLEY
Eileen Brenda
Of Little Ouseburn and
formerly of Stainburn.
Died on Friday 15th May 2020 at home
aged 89 years, following an illness
fought with great courage.
Dearly loved wife of the late David,
beloved Mother of Alison, Simon,
William and Myles and loving Grandmother to Alexandra, Harry, Thomas,
George, Emilia, Eric and Ivan.
A private family funeral service will take place and when circumstances permit
there will be a Memorial Service to which all family and friends are warmly welcome.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -