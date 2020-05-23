|
|
|
LINLEY
Eileen Brenda
Of Little Ouseburn and
formerly of Stainburn.
Died on Friday 15th May 2020 at home
aged 89 years, following an illness
fought with great courage.
Dearly loved wife of the late David,
beloved Mother of Alison, Simon,
William and Myles and loving Grandmother to Alexandra, Harry, Thomas,
George, Emilia, Eric and Ivan.
A private family funeral service will take place and when circumstances permit
there will be a Memorial Service to which all family and friends are warmly welcome.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 23, 2020