Eileen Mawson

Eileen Mawson Notice
MAWSON Eileen Passed away peacefully on 14th October in hospital and of Moss aged 85 years.

Dearly beloved wife of the late George, loving mother of Paul and Keith, grandma of Greg and James, great grandma to William and Alex, also a dear friend to many who will be so sadly missed.

Funeral Service and Committal at Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday 27th October at 3pm. No flowers by request please, but if desired, donations in lieu for Crohns and Colitis, a plate provided at Rose Hill.

Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors,Fishlake Tel 01302 841296
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 24, 2020
