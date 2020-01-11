Home

Hicklings Funeral Service (Adwick-le-Street)
4-12 Church Lane
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN6 7AQ
01302 723229
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:45
St. Mary's Church
Sprotbrough
Interment
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:45
Cadeby Churchyard
Elizabeth Marshall Notice
MARSHALL
Elizabeth (Betty)
Passed away peacefully on December 18th,
of Sprotbrough, aged 87 years.
Beloved Wife of Samuel Marshall.
Much loved mum of Janet,
Robert and David, also a dear
mother-in-law of Rachel, Leanne and Ken
and devoted Nanna of Adam, Gareth, Sarah
Daniel, Liam, Fern, Jade, Chloe and Jess.
"Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed."
Funeral Service will take place on
Tuesday 21st January at St. Mary's Church
Sprotbrough, 11.45am followed by
interment at Cadeby Churchyard 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu
to Children's Hospital Charity (Sheffield),
a collection plate will
be available at the Church
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service,
4-12. Church Lane,
Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster.
Tel: 01302 723229
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 11, 2020
