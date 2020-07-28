|
SWIFT ELIZABETH MAY
"BETTY" Passed away peacefully in St. James' Hospital on 22nd July 2020, aged 92 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Peter,
loving mother of Fiona and Sarah
and a much loved grandma of
Tom, Hannah, Ailsa and Ben.
Also a loving sister of Jean.
Betty will be very sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
A private Funeral Service
will take place this week.
Donations are appreciated to support the work of the Leeds Cancer Centre
and may be sent c/o
Fisher Funerals. 4 Regent Street,
Leeds, LS7 4PE.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 28, 2020