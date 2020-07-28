Home

Elizabeth Swift

Elizabeth Swift Notice
SWIFT ELIZABETH MAY
"BETTY" Passed away peacefully in St. James' Hospital on 22nd July 2020, aged 92 years.

Dearly beloved wife of Peter,
loving mother of Fiona and Sarah
and a much loved grandma of
Tom, Hannah, Ailsa and Ben.
Also a loving sister of Jean.
Betty will be very sadly missed by
all her family and friends.

A private Funeral Service
will take place this week.

Donations are appreciated to support the work of the Leeds Cancer Centre
and may be sent c/o
Fisher Funerals. 4 Regent Street,
Leeds, LS7 4PE.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 28, 2020
