THOMPSON
Elizabeth Mary
Died peacefully at Rockingham House
Care Home, Malton, on June 27, 2020,
at the age of 87.
Loving sister, aunt, and great aunt.
She will always be remembered by her family and many dear friends.
Elizabeth worked for many years as a
district nurse in the Ryedale area.
For 23 years (1984-2007), she was
Honorary Secretary of the Hovingham branch of the Royal British Legion.
She was also a church warden at the
All Saints Church in Hovingham.
Upon retirement, she became a volunteer tour guide at Castle Howard.
Due to current circumstances a private cremation will take place.
There will be a memorial service
when circumstances permit.
All enquiries to
E & A R Agar Funeral Directors,
Tel 01653 919004
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 4, 2020