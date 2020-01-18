|
|
|
THRING
Elizabeth Ann
(nee Holton)
Formerly of Pontefract, West Yorkshire, latterly of Evening Hill, Poole, Dorset; passed away on Thursday
2nd January 2020, aged 74 years,
after a brief decline in Poole Hospital.
Beloved wife of John, mother of Becca and Anna, mother-in-law of Jon and Mark, grandmother of Josh, Zac and Ella.
Liz will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
Thanksgiving service will be held at
10.30am on Friday 7th February 2020
in The Church of the Transfiguration, Chaddesley Glen, Poole BH13 7PF, followed by a Wake at the Italian Villa, Compton Acres 164 Canford Cliffs Rd BH13 7ES.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Research UK
or Macmillan Cancer Care.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 18, 2020