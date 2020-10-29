Home

SHARMAN Emily
(née Eastwood) Of Halifax, passed away peacefully
at Norton House, Elland on Tuesday
October 20th 2020 aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alfred,
much loved mum of Penny and Roger, mother in law of David and Linda,
a very dear grandma to James, Sarah,
Emma, Katherine, Matthew and the late Victoria and a great grandma to Amelia,
Ava, Samuel, Rhys, Tom and Freya.
A private family funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Donations if desired can be made in memory of Emily to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service
tel 01422 354094.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 29, 2020
