|
|
|
In loving memory of
EAGAR
Enid Mary
(nee Parris)
Wife of Michael, Mother of Jennifer and Richard, who passed away peacefully on 28th February 2020 after a long illness.
A funeral service will be held on
Thursday 19th March at 1.30pm in the Cambridge City Crematorium, Huntingdon Road, Cambridge CB3 0JJ. Friends and family are invited to attend.
Please direct any enquiries or messages
c/o Richard Stebbings Funeral Directors,
1 Kendal Court, Impington,
Cambridge CB24 9YS ([email protected])
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 14, 2020