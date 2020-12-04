Home

Eric Cornish

Eric Cornish Notice
CORNISH Eric Former builder, joiner and market gardener of Lofthouse and Robin Hood.
On 23rd November in hospital
and in his 90th year, beloved husband of the late Jean, dad of Joy, Eric and Jill and a dear father in law, grandad, great grandad, brother and uncle.

A private funeral will be held on 14th December at The Salvation Army Citadel followed by interment in Lofthouse Cemetery. Donations if desired may be made to Take Heart, Leeds, thank you.

Enquiries to Armitage Funeral Service, 3a Field Road, Thorne.
Tel. 01405 812202
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 4, 2020
