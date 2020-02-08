|
|
|
Marston
Eric
Of Tadcaster, formerly of Leeds,
sadly passed away on
2nd February 2020, aged 84 years.
Much loved husband of the
late Pat Marston, loving dad of
Stephen and Jayne and devoted grandad
of Thomas, Oliver and Laura.
The funeral service will take place at Harrogate Crematorium on
Monday 17th February at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu will be shared between Macmillan Nurses and The RNLI,
a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries please to
F E Jackson Funeral Directors,
Tadcaster 01937 832163.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 8, 2020