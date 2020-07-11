|
|
|
LYNCH Evelyn Doreen On July 4th 2020, peacefully at Airedale General Hospital, Evelyn, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ben Lynch,
dearly loved mother of Mark, Nicholas,
Theresa and John, dear mother in law of Susan, Kath and Alex,
loving grandmother of James and Emily.
Will be sorely missed.
Given the current circumstances and not wishing to place anybody at risk,
the funeral will be private.
Flowers may be sent to
David Gallagher Funeral Directors,
Airedale House, Skipton Road, Utley, Keighley, BD20 6DT
by 9:30am Thursday 16th July.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 11, 2020