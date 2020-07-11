|
CODY Florence Passed away peacefully on 4th July 2020, aged 101 years, who lived at
West Heslerton for 40 years.
Much loved mother of Barry, Martin, Christopher, Bernadette and Robin and their families. Wife of the late Tom Cody, respected former Huntsman of the Braham Moor Foxhounds. Survived by her sister, Veronica (aged 100 on 6th July) and
sister in law Terry Drohan in Ireland.
The funeral will be held at the end of July
at St Edwards RC Church, Clifford.
Enquiries and further details can be made to E & AR AGAR Funeral Directors, Malton. Telephone 01653 919004
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 11, 2020