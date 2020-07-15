Home

Hubert Swainson Funeral Services Ltd
39 Franklin Road
Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG1 5ED
01423 504571
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
15:00
The Pavilions
Wetherby Road
Harrogate
Florence Lovell-Hewitt Notice
LOVELL-HEWITT Florence Patricia Mary 7th July, peacefully in Harrogate Hospital, aged 87 years.
A dearly loved aunt,
great aunt and friend.
Private funeral.
You are invited to join the family for refreshments and a time of remembrance at The Pavilions, Wetherby Road, Harrogate, at 3.p.m. on Tuesday 4th August. Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory may be given to the Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre, Reference SROMC 7011.
All other enquiries to
Hubert Swainson Funeral Services Ltd. 01423 504571.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 15, 2020
