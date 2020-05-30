CARRINGTON

Francis (Frank)

(ex Hill and

Jackson manager)

of Pickering.

Peacefully at home on 26th May.

Aged 83 years.

Dearly loved husband of Dorothy

and a much loved brother,

uncle and great-uncle.

Due to these uncertain times

a private service will take place.

A memorial service will be arranged

at a later date when

everyone can be together.

Enquiries to

Ken Thompson Funeral Directors

01751 472850



