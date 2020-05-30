Francis Carrington
CARRINGTON
Francis (Frank)
(ex Hill and
Jackson manager)
of Pickering.
Peacefully at home on 26th May.
Aged 83 years.
Dearly loved husband of Dorothy
and a much loved brother,
uncle and great-uncle.
Due to these uncertain times
a private service will take place.
A memorial service will be arranged
at a later date when
everyone can be together.
Enquiries to
Ken Thompson Funeral Directors
01751 472850

Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 30, 2020.
