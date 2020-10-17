|
|
|
Rev. Frank Chappell (priest) Peacefully on Wednesday 7th of October 2020, aged 83 years.
Sadly missed by his wife Gail,
sons Andrew and Christopher and their wives Julie and Sarah, grandchildren
Max, Kate, Holly and Megan.
The Funeral service will take place
at York Minster on Friday 23rd of October
at 11.00am.
Donations in memory of Frank
may be made to York Minster and
St Leonard's Hospice, York.
All enquiries please contact:
Wm. Dodgson & Son Funeral Services
Lupton Avenue, Leeds, LS9 6EQ
Tel: 0113 2645587
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 17, 2020