F Lowley & Son Ltd
13 Low Skellgate
Ripon, North Yorkshire HG4 1BE
01765 602294
Frank Howarth

Notice

Frank Howarth Notice
HOWARTH
Frank
Joan with Sally and Stephen and all the family wish to convey heartfelt thanks to relatives and friends for so many thoughtful expressions of condolence received during their sad bereavement, also to those
who paid tribute by attending at
St Mary's Church, Masham and all who
gave donations in memory of Frank.
A special mention to Revd. David Cleeves
for the comforting service.
Sincere thanks go to Jane Caress and her team of carers for their dedicated attention.
Lowley and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 14, 2020
