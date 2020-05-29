ROBINSON

Frank

On Monday 25th May at

Bradford Royal Infirmary, aged 94 years.

Alderman of Leeds City Council and

former Lord Mayor of Leeds (2008)

Beloved husband of the late Sheila,

much loved dad of Russell and Fiona,

grandfather of Jonathan and Lauren

and great grandad of Oliver.

Due to present restrictions a private

family funeral will take place.

A full celebration of Franks life will be held at a later date when restrictions allow.



