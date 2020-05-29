ROBINSON
Frank
On Monday 25th May at
Bradford Royal Infirmary, aged 94 years.
Alderman of Leeds City Council and
former Lord Mayor of Leeds (2008)
Beloved husband of the late Sheila,
much loved dad of Russell and Fiona,
grandfather of Jonathan and Lauren
and great grandad of Oliver.
Due to present restrictions a private
family funeral will take place.
A full celebration of Franks life will be held at a later date when restrictions allow.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 29, 2020.