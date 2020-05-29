Frank Robinson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBINSON
Frank
On Monday 25th May at
Bradford Royal Infirmary, aged 94 years.
Alderman of Leeds City Council and
former Lord Mayor of Leeds (2008)
Beloved husband of the late Sheila,
much loved dad of Russell and Fiona,
grandfather of Jonathan and Lauren
and great grandad of Oliver.
Due to present restrictions a private
family funeral will take place.
A full celebration of Franks life will be held at a later date when restrictions allow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved