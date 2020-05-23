|
|
|
WADDINGTON
Frank
Of Catton, formerly
of West Tanfield, peacefully in The Terrace, Richmond on 17th May, aged 82 years, following a tremendously brave and
long battle with Parkinson's.
Very loved and loving husband of Roz
and dearly loved and loving father of Andrew, Suzanne, Adrian, Alexander and Racheda. A dear grandfather of Laura, Josh, Charles, Imogen and Samuel.
Also a loved great grandfather of Maisie, Molly and Evelyn and brother to
Dorothy, Jean and Margaret.
Due to the current circumstances the Funeral service will be private.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 23, 2020