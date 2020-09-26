|
|
|
Cockerill Freda
(nee Bowser) Of Lockton, passed away peacefully at home on September 12th, 2020, aged 73 years.
Loving wife of David,
much loved mother, sister and
proud grandmother to Sam.
A special friend to many who
will be sadly missed.
Due to the current situation,
a Private Funeral Service for
immediate family will be held at the
Parish Church of St Peter & St Paul,
Pickering, on Tuesday September 29th at 1:00pm, followed by a Private Interment
in Lockton Cemetery.
After the Funeral Service, the cortege will leave Fox and Rabbit Farm, Lockton, at 2:15pm, and make its way to Lockton Cemetery for friends to be able to
stand and pay their respects.
Please abide to social distancing regulations.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired may be given for
Yorkshire Cancer Research and
Lockton Church and may be sent c/o
Adam Collier Funeral Services,
Sawmill lane, Helmsley, York,
YO62 5DQ. Tel 01751 477766.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 26, 2020