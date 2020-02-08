|
WEBSTER
Freda
Peacefully on 27th January,
in Rose Farm, Styrrup and formerly of Tickhill, aged 98 years.
The beloved wife of the late Walter Webster, the much loved mum of Susan and Jacqueline, mother-in-law of John and Steven, a loving grandma of Jon, Thomas, Anna, also a great grandma of Ava, Alfie, Zara, Jack & Tobby and loving sister.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 10th February at St. Mary's Church, Tickhill at 12.00 pm followed by cremation at Barnby Moor Memorial Park & Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in lieu to Yorkshire Air Ambulance c/o W.E Pinder & Son. 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries:- Tel: 01302 710285
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 8, 2020