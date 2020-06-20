Home

Johnson
BSc (Dunelm) FCA
Gavin Anthony
Very Suddenly at home in London on
Tuesday 26th May,
aged 45 years.

Chartered Accountant formerly with
Deloitte and Latterly a partner with
Ernst and Young in London.

Devoted and much loved father
of his boys Rhys and Iestyn.
Much loved Son, Brother and Husband and most fondly remembered by
all his family and friends.

Due to current circumstances the funeral service at St Michaels and All Angels Church, Haworth will be private but a memorial service will be held when
circumstances permit.

Family flowers only by request.
Charitable donations may be made in Gavin's name to Manorlands Hospice, Keighley Road, Oxenhope BD22 9HJ, or online to Sueryder.org/donate.
All enquiries to Pedley Funeralcare
01535 642000.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 20, 2020
