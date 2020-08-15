|
|
|
Butler Geoff
(Richard) Passed away peacefully following
a long illness at home on the
15th of June, aged 84 years.
A much loved husband to Ruth,
dad to Neil and Dave, father in law
to Karen and Helen and grandad
to Kirsty, Gabby and Richard.
Funeral service to be held at
St Marys Church, Watton on
Thursday 20th August, 11am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu gratefully received
will be split between the British Heart Foundation and Alzheimers UK.
For funeral enquiries please contact
GM Sharp Funeral Directors,
Lance Grange,
Cranwell Road, Driffield.
Tel 01377 240503
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 15, 2020