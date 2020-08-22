|
|
|
Pearson Geoff On 12th August 2020,
suddenly at his home in Holmfirth,
Geoff, aged 69 years.
Beloved and devoted husband of the late Mandy, much loved brother of Lesley and the late Stuart and a good friend to many.
A private service will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if wished may be given for Kirkwood Hospice c/o
Radcliffe Funeral Service,
16 Westgate, Honley, Holmfirth,
HD9 6AA or online at
www.radcliffefuneralservice.co.uk - obituaries.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 22, 2020