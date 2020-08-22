Home

POWERED BY

Services
Radcliffe Funeral Service (Honley, Holmfirth)
16 Westgate
Holmfirth, West Yorkshire HD9 6AA
01484 662324
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoff Pearson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoff Pearson

Notice Condolences

Geoff Pearson Notice
Pearson Geoff On 12th August 2020,
suddenly at his home in Holmfirth,
Geoff, aged 69 years.

Beloved and devoted husband of the late Mandy, much loved brother of Lesley and the late Stuart and a good friend to many.

A private service will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if wished may be given for Kirkwood Hospice c/o
Radcliffe Funeral Service,
16 Westgate, Honley, Holmfirth,
HD9 6AA or online at
www.radcliffefuneralservice.co.uk - obituaries.

Will friends please accept this intimation.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -